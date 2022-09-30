Karisma Kapoor says ‘embrace your own pace’ as she writes a note to self in new post; See PIC

Karisma Kapoor might just be a former actress, but she still is never away from the limelight for too long. And despite less frequent appearances on the big screen, the actor continues to leave her fans spellbound. Lolo is known as the diva of the 90s, and rightly so. Stealing all our hearts since her debut three decades ago is Karisma Kapoor with her blockbuster films and hit songs. Not only did she secure a top spot with her impeccable acting skills, but her fashion game was on point. She still continues to rule millions of hearts with her charismatic presence and dazzling smile. Karisma is also super active on her Instagram and often shares updates about her personal and professional life.

Speaking of which, on Thursday, the Dil To Pagal Hai star took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a pink ensemble. In the photo, the 48-year-old actress was seen flaunting her voluminous hair as she striked a pose for the camera. The diva completed her look with golden hoops. She captioned the post as, “note to self: embrace your own pace #selfcare.” Reacting to her post, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor dropped fire and heart eye emojis in the comment section. On the other hand, Saba Pataudi commented, “Love it! (Red heart emoji).” Indeed, the gorgeous actress has been truly proving that age is just a number.