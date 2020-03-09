  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karisma Kapoor says it is important to have conversations with your children

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR
Actress Karisma Kapoor, who is also a mother of two children, feels it is important to have conversations with the kids.
1955 reads Mumbai
Karisma Kapoor says it is important to have conversations with your childrenKarisma Kapoor says it is important to have conversations with your children
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"The most important thing is - for children to talk to us, we have to talk to them," Karisma said

Karisma is now all set to maker her comeback into acting projects with the web show "Mentalhood", which will take the audience on the crazy ride of motherhood.

She also spoke about how to make homemade food cool for children.

"It is something you have to engrain in your children at a young age. When they are younger, you have to make the food look interesting," Karisma added.

"Mentalhood" will stream on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji from March 11.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Twinning with my baby doll in @manishmalhotra05 @mmalhotraworld #familywedding

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor flaunts her 'Eyebrow game' as she shares a throwback picture of herself

Credits :IANS

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement