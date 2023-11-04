Karisma Kapoor says shooting THIS scene in Andaz Apna Apna made her realize Aamir Khan was 'perfectionist'

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor starrer comedy film Andaz Apna Apna is considered a cult classic. Despite the film not working at the box office, it has garnered a strong following over the years. As the film clocked 29 years, Karisma spoke about the film and her experience of shooting with Aamir.

Karisma Kapoor talks about Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna turned 29 today. On this occasion, Karisma Kapoor was at the Jio 2023 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival where she spoke to IMDB about the film. She said, "We shot a lot at Poonawala Bungalow in Madh Island. A lot of the scenes are shot over there and I remember there was one particular dining table scene."

Lolo then further revealed that the scene in question made her believe that Aamir Khan was a 'perfectionist.' "Aamir was such a perfectionist from that time that he was like placing the salt & pepper and fixing the plate. That was the first time I realised how an actor can be such a perfectionist", she added.

The actress also spilled beans on shooting the film's climax scene. She said that they were doing three-four shifts and would shoot from "9 p.m. or 10 p.m. till 5 a.m." She also recalled the time when everyone forgot to untie her and Raveena Tandon during the climax shoot "Both of us actresses were tied up on this pillar and once there was a dinner break and they forgot to untie us. We were like Hello! Hello! Please untie us. So yeah, we used to work really hard those days. Great times", she said.

About Andaz Andaz Apna

Andaz Apna Apna is a 1994 comedy film co-written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor and Viju Khote among others. Upon release, the film was a commercial failure but has emerged as a cult classic over the years.

Workwise, Karisma will be next seen in Murder Mubarak and the web series Brown.

