Karisma Kapoor shares excitement as Alia Bhatt's 'kaleeras' falls on her, See PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding photographs continue to make their way online. And now, in a new glimpse, Karisma Kapoor revealed that Alia’s ‘kaleera’ fell on her. Karisma shared several pictures online. In the first photograph, Karisma can be seen posing with the kaleers, while the next picture shows Karisma beaming with happiness as she catches the kaleeras. The glimpse also shows Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Johar and Alia's friends. However, her best friend, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor could only pout at not catching the kaleera herself.

During Punjabi wedding rituals, if the bride’s kaleeras fall on someone, it is seen as a sign that they are the next in line to get married. Karisma captioned the new pictures as, “Instagram VS Reality. The Kaleera fell on me guys!” Fans rushed to the comment section and said that they are eager to see Karisma get married again. For those unaware, the actress was earlier married to Sanjay Kapur, and has two children with him, Samaira and Kiaan. They got separated in 2016.

Take a look:

Karisma had earlier shared a photo with Alia and Ranbir wishing them on their wedding. “Congratulations to this gorgeous couple. Wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more. #familylove #merebhaikishaadihai,” she wrote. To fans' delight, Alia finally shared dreamy photographs of the wedding ceremony to confirm they have sealed the deal. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” she wrote along with her post.

