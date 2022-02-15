INSIDE PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma share sweet glimpses from dad Randhir Kapoor’s 75th b’day lunch
Some time back, Karisma took to Instagram and showered love on dad Randhir Kapoor with a loving photograph. In the picture shared by Karisma, one can see the Raja Hindustani actress holding her father close, as they both smiled for a happy picture. Karisma was seen dressed in oversized white kurta and matching trousers. Her hair was left open, while she opted for a fresh and minimal makeup look. Randhir Kapoor, on the other hand, is seen dressed in crisp formals featuring a blue shirt and black trousers. One can also see the huge birthday cake with the numbers 7 and 5, referring to the veteran actor’s age.
Sharing this picture on the ‘gram, Karisma captioned it with a simple line that read, “Papa lovin (red heart emoji)
Take a look:
