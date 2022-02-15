INSIDE PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma share sweet glimpses from dad Randhir Kapoor’s 75th b’day lunch

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is celebrating his 75th birthday today, on the 15th of February. Like every year, this time too, he hosted a family lunch for the Kapoors at his residence. A few moments back, the actor’s daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to their respective social media spaces and shared a few sweet pictures from the birthday lunch, thus treating fans to a glimpse of the party.

Some time back, Karisma took to Instagram and showered love on dad Randhir Kapoor with a loving photograph. In the picture shared by Karisma, one can see the Raja Hindustani actress holding her father close, as they both smiled for a happy picture. Karisma was seen dressed in oversized white kurta and matching trousers. Her hair was left open, while she opted for a fresh and minimal makeup look. Randhir Kapoor, on the other hand, is seen dressed in crisp formals featuring a blue shirt and black trousers. One can also see the huge birthday cake with the numbers 7 and 5, referring to the veteran actor’s age.

Sharing this picture on the ‘gram, Karisma captioned it with a simple line that read, “Papa lovin (red heart emoji)

Take a look:

Kareena too took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures. While one was a family portrait, the other one was a snap with her dad Randhir. One can also see baby Jeh’s arm peeking out in the photograph. Sharing this, Kareena wrote, “I (red heart emoji) you…Someone is photobombing this picture..hmmm…(red heart emojis)” Take a look:

