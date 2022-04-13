Karisma Kapoor shares a glimpse of her Henna design from Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi; See PIC

The rituals of the much-awaited Bollywood wedding of the year have begun. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s guests were seen arriving today for their Mehendi ceremony. During the day, we saw Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima. Later Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Soni Razdan were also spotted arriving. Reportedly, the ceremony had a vibrant mood and several Bollywood numbers and folk songs were played at the ceremony. Apart from their families, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were also clicked at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi. And now, Karisma Kapoor has shared a sneak peek into the ceremony on her social media handle.

The actress took to her social media handle and flaunted her beautiful Henna design. Today, Karisma was seen wearing a mustard coloured suit with a heavily embroidered dupatta. She sealed her look with jhumkas and maang tikka. Karisma arrived with sister Kareena Kapoor at the ceremony. And now the actress’ latest picture from Alia-Ranbir’s Mehendi has gone viral on the internet.

Take a look:

The guest list at today’s function also included Ayan Mukerji, Adar Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Armaan Jain, and many others. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will tie the knot tomorrow in the presence of family and friends. To note, the Haldi ceremony will begin at 9 am tomorrow, followed by chooda ceremony. As per the latest reports in a news portal, Ranbir Kapoor's side is likely to have a baraat procession between Vastu and Krishna Raj Bungalow on the wedding day. Reportedly, it will start from Krishna Raj Bungalow and end at Vastu.

