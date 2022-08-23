Karisma Kapoor shares PIC with Kareena, Karan Johar as she hangs out with them at Manish Malhotra’s residence

Karisma Kapoor on Monday shared a picture on her Instagram in which she is seen ‘hanging out’ with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, friends Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawala. Well, this friends group often take out time from their hectic schedules and families to spend some gala time with each other and today’s night is one such occasion. In the picture, the gang is seen posing for the camera in their stylish outfits. Sharing the picture, Lolo wrote, “Just hangin..”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for wearing easy-breezy, casual and comfortable attires. Yet, the diva does not compromise on style as well. Tonight, she was seen dressed in a graphic white tee-shirt, which she paired with black trousers. She kept her hair open and applied minimal makeup. On the other hand, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress donned a black dress with a tie-up detailing at the front. She tied her hair in a half ponytail. While Karan was seen wearing an oversized black track suit, Manish slayed in a red printed shirt paired with black trousers. Natasha Poonawala was seen wearing a golden attire with and big black glasses. Bebo also took to her Instagram stories and shared inside pictures of the party scenes.

Have a look at the pictures:

Talking about the work front, Karisma’s last project was ALTBalaji's web series 'Mentalhood'. She will soon star in Abhinay Deo's Brown. Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She now has Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the Devotion of Suspect X, a murder thriller with Hansal Mehta, and a film with Rhea Kapoor. Karan Johar, on the other hand, is making his directorial comeback after 5 years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the leads. Meanwhile, his talk show Koffee With Karan 7 continues to make headlines.

