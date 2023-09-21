Karisma Kapoor shares priceless childhood pic with birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'Always by your side'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has ruled the roost with some spectacular performances in Bollywood over the years. From Geet to Poo, our Bebo has totally nailed it and how! Her dedication that she puts to ace her roles is impeccable and deserves all the appreciation in the world. It’s an absolute treat to watch her movies as she has, quite evidently, mastered the skills of acting, setting a high benchmark. Today, as our favorite actress steps into the 43rd year of her life, her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor showered love on her as she shared a childhood picture of the duo and we can’t stop gushing over mini Kareena and Karisma.

Karisma Kapoor wishes Bebo with a cute throwback picture

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, doting sister Karisma, shared a throwback childhood picture of the Kapoor sisters, and needless to say, we can’t digest how adorable mini Kareena and mini Karisma look in the photograph. Sharing the picture, she also penned a note for Bebo to wish her on her birthday saying, “Always by ur side, cos ur simply the best, love you mostest. Happy birthday sister #familyfirst.” We totally agree with you Lolo, Kareena is truly the best.

Fans go gaga over the adorable Kapoor sisters’ picture, shower wishes for Kareena

After Karisma posted the picture on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section and a heap of comments poured in to wish the actress on her 43rd birthday. “Awwwwww so cute adorable #sis goals,” said a fan. Another fan stated, “thank you for sharing @therealkarismakapoor happy Birthday to your baby girl.” Meanwhile, several fans dropped wishes for Bebo in the comment section. “Happy birthday my most all time favorite the biggest female superstar Queen Kareena Kapoor,” wished a fan. Another fan’s wish stated, “Hbd my idol @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Kareena Kapoor on the work front

Kareena is also all set for the release of Netflix’s Jaane Jaan which coincidentally releases today. She will also soon feature in The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

