Karisma Kapoor shares a RARE photo of her 'handsome Dadaji' Raj Kapoor from the archives; See Pic

Against the backdrop of 'Startford Court', Raj Kapoor can be seen striking a fun pose for the camera with a cigarette in his mouth as the stunning Nargis looks on.
Karisma Kapoor seemed to be in the mood for some major throwback on Sunday as she took to Instagram to share a photo of her grandfather Raj Kapoor. Revealing a stunning black and white photo from the archives, the picture shows the legendary Raj Kapoor suited up in a fine outfit. Against the backdrop of 'Startford Court', Raj Kapoor can be seen striking a fun pose for the camera with a cigarette in his mouth. 

That's not all, next to Raj Kapoor is the beautiful Nargis, as she looks at him and the actors can be seen sharing a laugh. While Raj Kapoor is suited up, Nargis can be seen donning a trench coat and flowers pinned to her. The retro look will definitely take you back in time.

Sharing the photo, Karisma captioned it, "Our handsome Dadaji #grandfather #familylove #rajkapoor #legend." Check out the photo below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our handsome Dadaji #grandfather #familylove #rajkapoor #legend

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

The post was flooded with reactions from fans and her colleagues from the film industry. Karisma's cousin Armaan Jain left a comment saying, "Absolute stud Nanaji," with multiple fire and heart emojis. Whereas, Huma Qureshi called the photo, "Beautiful."

Recently, it was reported that Raj Kapoor's ancestral home in Pakistan was about to be demolished. Known as the Kapoor Haveli, Raj Kapoor was born there in Peshawar and the family moved to Mumbai after the partition. Late actor Rishi Kapoor had requested the Pakistan Government in 2018 to convert the house into a museum. However, residents now say that the haveli has turned into a ghost building. 

