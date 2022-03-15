Karisma Kapoor shares a serene shot as she travels to a new destination: Off and Away

Despite the fact that Karisma Kapoor hasn't appeared on the big screen in a long time, her charm and elegance are still enough to make anybody fall in love with her. The actress is simply gorgeous, and her stunning visuals make it difficult to look away from her. Karisma posts images and videos to her social media platforms on a regular basis to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her daily life. Just on Monday, as she flew off somewhere, she shared a breath-taking picture on her Instagram story. So, are you ready to be bewitched?

The picture was beautiful, bedazzling, bewitching. Karisma opted for a comfortable yet classy white attire for her airport look. She accessorised the look with sophisticated pair of sunglasses and big hoop earrings. Her makeup was minimal and enough to bring out her gorgeous features. She could be seen sitting gracefully as she looked out of the airplane window in the picture. Along with the picture, Karisma wrote, “Off and away…” Well, we absolutely can’t wait for forthcoming adventures!

Meanwhile, just earlier on Monday, Karisma was papped with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her baby boys, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Karisma are one of the most talked-about sister duo of Bollywood and are super close with each other. In the pictures, Karisma was seen pampering Jeh and was even clicked while pulling his cheeks as Kareena lovingly held him in his arms. Meanwhile, little Taimur stood close to his mommy and aunt and looked quite smart and adorable.

