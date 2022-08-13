Karisma Kapoor shares video with most relatable expressions as she waits for her food to arrive; WATCH

Karisma Kapoor might just be a former actress, but she still is never away from the limelight for too long. Although she is away from showbiz, her popularity has not gone down even a bit. Lolo was one of the leading actresses in the 90s and had gone through a lot to make her mark in Bollywood, and fast forward to today, she still continues to rule millions of hearts with her charismatic presence and dazzling smile. Moreover, Karisma is all set to return to the OTT world with yet another web series after her debut with ‘Mentalhood’. Karisma is also super active on her Instagram and often shares updates about her personal and professional life.

Speaking of which, on Friday took to her Instagram space and shared a reel featuring herself in most relatable expressions when food arrives late. Sharing the video, Karisma wrote “Waiting for my food like.” Earlier, Karisma shared a no-makeup aselfie on her Instagram handle where she was seen wearing a black tank top with her brown tresses flowing down her shoulder. Sharing a selfie with her fans, Karisma said, “Mood is au natural.”

Karisma was holidaying with friends and family in London last month. The Kapoors also celebrated actress Neetu Kapoor's birthday in London. From donning cute looks to wearing a stunning outfit and relishing good food, one should take a cue from Karisma on how to have a blast during a vacation.

On the work front, the 47-year-old actress’s last project was ALTBalaji's web-series 'Mentalhood'. She will soon star in Abhinay Deo's Brown. She took a hiatus from acting after her marriage but did make a comeback. In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.