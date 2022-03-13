Karisma Kapoor shares a warm hug with Madhuri Dixit, fan sings 'arey re arey, ye kya hua'

Dil Toh Pagal Hai was one of the best movies of the 90s. This Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit starrer was one of the most loved movies of its time. It has been etched in the hearts of fans. Be it the songs or the scenes or the dialogues from the film, everything holds a special place with fans. Today, Karisma took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Madhuri and this picture has surely taken all the fans back to the 90s.

In the picture, Karisma Kapoor is dressed in a multicoloured pantsuit. A blazer paired with pants makes her look stunning. She has left her hair open and wore a golden earring and golden bangles. She is hugging Madhuri Dixit who is wearing a light green coloured saree. Both the actress look breathtakingly beautiful and you would not be able to take your eyes off them. This picture seems to be taken in a makeup room. Sharing this pic, Karisma wrote, “Look who I bumped into at the studio my all-time fav MDji #memoriesandmagic.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit is basking in the success of the recently released web series The Fame Game. The show is getting a positive response from the audience since the time of its release. Madhuri plays the character of Anamika Anand, a Bollywood icon. She goes missing, sparking a police probe that gradually reveals the hidden layers of her life.

Meanwhile, Karisma these days is super active on her social media. She has recently recovered from COVID-19.

