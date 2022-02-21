Karisma Kapoor showers birthday love on ‘bundle of joy’ Jeh as he turns 1; See post

It’s Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh’s first birthday today and the couple has all the reasons to be in a celebratory mood. In fact, the social media is also buzzing with fans showering love on the youngest prince of Pataudi. Amid this, Karisma Kapoor also took to her social media account and penned a sweet note for the birthday boy as he turned 1. In fact, she also went on to share a beautiful pic of herself with Jeh.

In the pic, Karisma was dressed in an all-black outfit. She was holding little Jeh and was helping him stand on her lap. The little munchkin looked irresistibly cute in his sky blue coloured outfit and his expression was winning hearts. Karisma captioned the image as, “Happy 1st birthday to J baba. Love you mostest our bundle of joy #babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst”. Soon, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to the comment section and wrote, “Happy birthday Jeh jaan” along with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Soha Ali Khan also shared beautiful posts for the little munchkin on his special day.

Take a look at birthday wishes for Jeh as he turns 1:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also taken social media by storm as she shared an unseen pic of Taimur and Jeh from their playtime. The pic featured little Jeh following his elder brother and spoke volumes about their love. She captioned it as, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let’s explore the world together …of course with Amma following us everywhere… Happy birthday My Jeh baba”.

Also Read: Jeh Ali Khan's First Birthday: 5 revelations Kareena Kapoor Khan made about her son through her pregnancy book