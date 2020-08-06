Karisma Kapoor spreads positivity on a gloomy day with her latest PHOTO; Says ‘Let’s smile’

Karisma Kapoor encourages her fans and followers to smile on gloomy days by spreading positivity and encouraging everyone to do the same.

Karisma Kapoor has been winning the hearts of fans and followers since a long time. The Bollywood actress has a massive fan following and has always kept her followers up to date with her routine and daily activities. Amid the crisis that we are all facing right now, the Bollywood actress is saying goodbye to the gloomy days by spreading positivity to her fans and followers on social media. Posing for a happy picture, Karisma Kapoor encouraged everyone to do so as well.

Most recently the actress took to her Instagram account and uploaded a picture of herself sitting in a pink sweatshirt with a rainbow printed on it. She captioned the post saying, “Gloomy day.. but let's smile #positivity.” She added an angel emoji at the end of her caption. As rains continue to create havoc in Mumbai for the second consecutive day, disrupting lives, and causing floods, the B-Town actress’ post was aimed and sharing some sunshine in the form of happiness amid the rainy weather.

Here is Karisma Kapoor's post:

Apart from her post, the actress also took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of her wearing the same outfit and wrote “#smile” on it encouraging her fans and followers to smile and be positive. Recently the actress posted a boomerang video about how she misses waiting on a flight. Karisma is currently in Mumbai quarantining with her family amid the ongoing lockdown.

