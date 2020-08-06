  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karisma Kapoor spreads positivity on a gloomy day with her latest PHOTO; Says ‘Let’s smile’

Karisma Kapoor encourages her fans and followers to smile on gloomy days by spreading positivity and encouraging everyone to do the same.
14280 reads Mumbai
News,karisma kapoorKarisma Kapoor spreads positivity on a gloomy day with her latest PHOTO; Says ‘Let’s smile’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Karisma Kapoor has been winning the hearts of fans and followers since a long time. The Bollywood actress has a massive fan following and has always kept her followers up to date with her routine and daily activities. Amid the crisis that we are all facing right now, the Bollywood actress is saying goodbye to the gloomy days by spreading positivity to her fans and followers on social media. Posing for a happy picture, Karisma Kapoor encouraged everyone to do so as well.

Most recently the actress took to her Instagram account and uploaded a picture of herself sitting in a pink sweatshirt with a rainbow printed on it. She captioned the post saying, “Gloomy day.. but let's smile #positivity.” She added an angel emoji at the end of her caption. As rains continue to create havoc in Mumbai for the second consecutive day, disrupting lives, and causing floods, the B-Town actress’ post was aimed and sharing some sunshine in the form of happiness amid the rainy weather. 

Here is Karisma Kapoor's post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gloomy day but let’s smile #positivity

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Apart from her post, the actress also took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of her wearing the same outfit and wrote “#smile” on it encouraging her fans and followers to smile and be positive. Recently the actress posted a boomerang video about how she misses waiting on a flight. Karisma is currently in Mumbai quarantining with her family amid the ongoing lockdown.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor spending time with Rima Jain in a throwback PHOTO is an endearing sight

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement