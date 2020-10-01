  1. Home
Karisma Kapoor is a stunner as she dishes out 'Vintage Vibes' in her Throwback Thursday post; See Photo

Karisma Kapoor has shared a gorgeous black and white throwback picture of herself on her Instagram handle.
6401 reads Mumbai
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor shared a perfect Throwback Thursday post for her fans. The actress shared a gorgeous black and white throwback picture of herself on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the actress can be seen donning a skirt, and a top. Karishma is seen accessorising her look with a hat and statement earrings. The picture seems to be from one of her photoshoots from earlier days. The actress looked stunning as ever in the throwback picture as she posed for the camera. 

While sharing the post, in the caption, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Some vintage vibes" with the Throwback Thursday hashtag. When it comes to social media, Karisma is one of the most active celebrities. She keeps her fans updated and entertained by posting glimpses from her daily routine. Karisma often shares throwback pictures on her Instagram profile that come as a treat for her fans.

Earlier, she posted a picture with her co-star Salman Khan from the 2000 film Dulhan Hum Le Jaayenge and in the caption, she wrote,"I vividly remember the sun was setting and we needed to get this shot done while Salman Khan was making us all laugh. Fun times in Mauritius. Guess the film and song." Take a look:

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in a film titled Dangerous Ishhq in 2012, after that she featured in cameo roles in films such as Zero and Bombay Talkies. Her last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mental Hood.

Also ReadSister style: Karisma Kapoor SLAYS in a shirt from Kareena Kapoor Khan's closet giving 2 ways to style a look

Credits :Karisma Kapoor instagram

