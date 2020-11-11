  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karisma Kapoor stuns in a glamorous morning selfie and asks netizens 'if someone can get her coffee?'

Karisma Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share an early morning selfie wherein she is looking breathtakingly beautiful.
24128 reads Mumbai
Karisma Kapoor stuns in a glamorous morning selfieKarisma Kapoor stuns in a glamorous morning selfie and asks netizens 'if someone can get her coffee?'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor might be away from the silver screen for a long time, but she often shares stunning pictures of her on social media to keep her fans entertained. Today, the Raja Hindustani actress took to her Instagram handle to share an early morning selfie wherein she is looking breathtakingly beautiful. In her post, Karisma has expressed that she craved for coffee. 

In the picture, the actress can be seen donning a pink satin outfit and flaunting her wavy brown locks. With her looks and fashion statements, she always manages to grab attention. This time, she looks absolutely stunning sans makeup. And her recent picture is the proof that the star is ageing like a fine wine. While sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Good morning  can someone get me coffee?”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good morning  can someone get me coffee ?

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

A few days back, Karisma posted another morning selfie and mentioned in her post that she is going back to work. She also quipped that she is no more used to early morning shoots as everything halted for the last few months due to the pandemic induced lockdown. 

Further, Karisma has been part of several hit films like Hero No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1, Judwaa, Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani and more. In 2012, her last film was Dangerous Ishhq was released, post that she featured in cameo roles in films such as Zero and Bombay Talkies. She recently made her online debut with web series Mentalhood.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor looks stunning in a no makeup selfie; Says 'Not used to early morning shoots'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Karisma Kapoor instagram

You may like these
PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor & kids arrive with mom Babita at Kareena Kapoor Khan's place
Malaika Arora & Karisma have a 'sweet' reaction to preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan's massage sesh with her mom
Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor & more pour the star with wishes
Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her baby bump as she twins with sis Karisma for a photoshoot; See PHOTOS
Karisma Kapoor looks stunning in a no makeup selfie; Says 'Not used to early morning shoots'
Karisma Kapoor's birthday wish for Malaika Arora is sure to crack you up; Amrita Arora showers love on sister

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement