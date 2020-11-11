Karisma Kapoor stuns in a glamorous morning selfie and asks netizens 'if someone can get her coffee?'

Karisma Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share an early morning selfie wherein she is looking breathtakingly beautiful.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor might be away from the silver screen for a long time, but she often shares stunning pictures of her on social media to keep her fans entertained. Today, the Raja Hindustani actress took to her Instagram handle to share an early morning selfie wherein she is looking breathtakingly beautiful. In her post, Karisma has expressed that she craved for coffee.

In the picture, the actress can be seen donning a pink satin outfit and flaunting her wavy brown locks. With her looks and fashion statements, she always manages to grab attention. This time, she looks absolutely stunning sans makeup. And her recent picture is the proof that the star is ageing like a fine wine. While sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Good morning can someone get me coffee?”

A few days back, Karisma posted another morning selfie and mentioned in her post that she is going back to work. She also quipped that she is no more used to early morning shoots as everything halted for the last few months due to the pandemic induced lockdown.

Further, Karisma has been part of several hit films like Hero No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1, Judwaa, Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani and more. In 2012, her last film was Dangerous Ishhq was released, post that she featured in cameo roles in films such as Zero and Bombay Talkies. She recently made her online debut with web series Mentalhood.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor looks stunning in a no makeup selfie; Says 'Not used to early morning shoots'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Karisma Kapoor instagram

Share your comment ×