  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karisma Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Manish Malhotra & others wish Gauri Khan on her 50th birthday

As Gauri Khan turns a year older on 8th October 2020, celebs from Bollywood poured wishes for her on social media. Check them out here.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: October 8, 2020 11:32 pm
Karisma Kapoor, Sussanne Khan wish Gauri Khan on her birthdayKarisma Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Manish Malhotra & others wish Gauri Khan on her 50th birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older on 8th October 2020, and wishes have been pouring in for her from all over the country. Despite being a superstar’s wife, she has created a separate identity of herself as a film producer and an ace designer. She also serves as an inspiration for many other women out there. Apart from netizens, many members of the film fraternity and close friends of Gauri have sent her wishes on social media.

Among them is Karisma Kapoor who has shared a throwback picture with Gauri Khan in which they are twinning in white outfits. The latter’s best friend Sussanne Khan has penned a special note for her on Instagram that reads, “Happy happiest birthday G from eons ago to forever more we shall always smile big together.” She has also shared a throwback picture with her along with the post. Amrita Arora has also wished the filmmaker by cherishing an old picture.

Check out the posts below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy happiest birthday Gfrom eons ago to forever more we shall 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (suzkr) on

Among others who have wished Gauri Khan on her birthday are Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Neelam Kothari, Zoya Akhtar, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and others. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot back on October 25, 1991. The two of them are now the doting parents of three children, Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam Khan. There is no denying this fact that the couple sets major relationship goals for others out there.

Meanwhile, check out the wishes of the rest of the celebs below:

Also Read: Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora look like absolute divas as latter pens a birthday note for ‘darling G’; See post

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Karisma Kapoor bonds with Shweta Nanda at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Diwali bash
Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora look like absolute divas as latter pens a birthday note for ‘darling G’; See post
Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: When the star wife won hearts with her interesting quotes on hubby Shah Rukh Khan
Soha Ali Khan flaunts baby bump in throwback photo as Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan pose with her
Karisma Kapoor is a stunner as she dishes out 'Vintage Vibes' in her Throwback Thursday post; See Photo
Ranbir Kapoor winks and pouts into his 38th birthday as he poses with sister Karisma Kapoor in a throwback pic

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement