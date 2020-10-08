Karisma Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Manish Malhotra & others wish Gauri Khan on her 50th birthday

As Gauri Khan turns a year older on 8th October 2020, celebs from Bollywood poured wishes for her on social media. Check them out here.

, wife of turned a year older on 8th October 2020, and wishes have been pouring in for her from all over the country. Despite being a superstar’s wife, she has created a separate identity of herself as a film producer and an ace designer. She also serves as an inspiration for many other women out there. Apart from netizens, many members of the film fraternity and close friends of Gauri have sent her wishes on social media.

Among them is Karisma Kapoor who has shared a throwback picture with Gauri Khan in which they are twinning in white outfits. The latter’s best friend Sussanne Khan has penned a special note for her on Instagram that reads, “Happy happiest birthday G from eons ago to forever more we shall always smile big together.” She has also shared a throwback picture with her along with the post. Amrita Arora has also wished the filmmaker by cherishing an old picture.

Check out the posts below:

Among others who have wished Gauri Khan on her birthday are Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Neelam Kothari, Zoya Akhtar, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and others. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot back on October 25, 1991. The two of them are now the doting parents of three children, Suhana, Aryan, and . There is no denying this fact that the couple sets major relationship goals for others out there.

Meanwhile, check out the wishes of the rest of the celebs below:

