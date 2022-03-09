Karisma Kapoor walks down memory lane as she spots her throwback PICS with Shah Rukh Khan; WATCH

Okay you have to agree with us - 1990’s gave all of us some absolute gems of movies! Be it Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, or Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam - the lost is never-ending! 90’s kids had the best life. (Yep, settling the debate for once and all). Karisma Kapoor was a quintessential part of this era. While the actress may be away from the silver screen for quite a long time now, her charm and beauty still hold the power to make anyone go crazy for her. The actress indeed is a true beauty and you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her. Karisma keeps posting her pictures and videos on social media to share a glimpse of her day to day with her fans and followers.

Today, Karisma grew nostalgic as she spotted some old pictures of her and her colleagues Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and so on and shared it on her instagram. In the video, Karisma zoomed in on collage of photo frames that decorated a wall. First she zoomed in on Anil’s picture, then on herself and let us tell you, the actress looked ravishing. Then we were greeted by a charming SRK in his leather jacket and hat from the DDLJ. era. In the background, Karisma aptly put the titular song from ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’.

Meanwhile, Karisma these days is super active on her social media. She is usually spotted with her tight gang of girl best friends.

