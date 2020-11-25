Karisma Kapoor wishes ‘baby bro’ Armaan Jain on his 30th birthday with a throwback pic; Says ‘We love you’

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to wish her ‘baby bro’ Armaan Jain on his 30th birthday.

Armaan Jain, who had made his Bollywood debut with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014, has turned a year older. He is celebrating his 30th birthday in Maldives. The Kapoor family has started pouring in birthday wishes on social media for the birthday boy. Now, Armaan’s cousin sister, actor Karisma Kapoor has taken to her Instagram handle to wish her ‘baby bro’ Armaan on his birthday. To make his day more special, Karisma has posted a sweet throwback picture of her with Armaan and also penned a sweet note for him.

While sharing the same on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Happy 30th birthday to my baby bro we love you.” Soon, Armaan dropped a comment on her post, he wrote, “Love you” followed with a heart emoticon. Karisma has also shared a throwback picture of her along with Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra on her Instagram story. She captioned it as, “Happy Birthday.” Take a look:

Armaan and Anissa got hitched in February this year.

To wish Armaan on his birthday, his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted a throwback picture of him with Taimur Ali Khan from the 2019 Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Bebo captioned the photo as “Happy birthday to my sweetheart of a brother @therealarmaanjain... we love you loads golden hearted boy” followed by emoticons. Armaan dropped a comment on her post, he wrote, “@kareenakapoorkhan Thank you love you,” while his wife, Anissa wrote, “Best pic”.

Anissa Malhotra Jain also shared a picture from their Maldives vacation on her Instagram handle to wish the birthday boy.

Credits :Karisma Kapoor instagram

