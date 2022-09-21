Karisma Kapoor wishes 'best friend' Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday: Always twinning and winning

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of Bollywood's most successful and talented actresses. She is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. Currently, the actress is basking in the praises for her performance in the recently released film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena has been in the film industry for over two decades. The actress, who made her cinema debut with Refugee, has been a part of many movies. Today, on September 21, 2022, Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned a year old and on this occasion, her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor shared a special wish on her social media handle.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan share a great sibling bond. They are each others' big critics, supporters, BFFs, and more than just beings sisters. Now, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress shared unseen childhood pictures with Kareena on her Instagram handle, she captioned them: "To the bestest sister and my best friend. Happiest birthday. Always twinning and winning. #happybirthday." Reacting to the photos, Neetu Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Kanika Kapoor and others sent love in the comments section.