Karisma Kapoor's birthday wish for Malaika Arora is sure to crack you up; Amrita Arora showers love on sister

Malaika Arora is celebrating her 47th birthday today. On the occasion of her birthday, Karisma Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora shared throwback photos of her and penned quirky wishes for her.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and speaking of it, has turned a year older today. The gorgeous star is celebrating her special day with loved ones and wishes have been pouring in for her on social media. From her boyfriend to best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, all have wished Malaika in their adorable ways. And now, sister Amrita Arora and best friend Karisma Kapoor also picked a cute way to wish the diva on her special day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Karisma dropped a throwback photo from a lunch where Kareena, Amrita, Natasha Poonawalla joined Malaika. Remembering the good old days, Karisma shared the throwback photo where she and Malaika could be seen using tissues to clean up the sofa. The hilarious photo evoked laughs from fans as both Karisma and Malaika were seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Laughing their hearts out, Karisma and Malaika were a sight to behold. With the photo, Karisma wrote, "Happy Birthday Malla. To many more sofa cleaning afternoons."

Further, Amrita also shared a gorgeous throwback photo from the lunch with Malaika where other close friends also were present. In the photo, Malaika could be seen striking a cool pose with sister Amrita. On the photo, Amrita wrote, "My birthday girl @malaikaaroraofficial love you." Last evening, Amrita shared another photo of sister Malaika and wrote, "Yo mimi @malaikaaroraofficial it's time to get ok ,or I'm coming for ya Love you! Happppy birthday."

Take a look at birthday wishes for Malaika Arora:

Meanwhile, the star was seen last night stepping out with son to meet her friends. In the photos, Malaika was seen clad in an orange pantsuit as she headed to celebrate her special day. The diva recently recovered from COVID 19 and also to work on her show India's Best Dancer as a guest judge. The team of the show celebrated her birthday on the sets too.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for 'darling' Malaika Arora is all about gin, gluten free bread & yoga

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×