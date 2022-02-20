Karisma Kapoor's latest selfie is all about captivating eyes, red lips and making you fall in love; PIC

It is no secret that when it comes to being gorgeous, the Kapoor clan fairs out at the top. Karisma and Kareena are one of the most stylish sisters and their bewitching looks always make headlines. While Karisma Kapoor hasn’t been very active in the Bollywood scene, she still is never away from the limelight for too long. Her beautiful girl gang, glimpses of her family life, and gorgeous Instagram pictures always catch the attention of her fans. Speaking of gorgeous Instagram posts, recently Karisma shared a stunning picture on her social media space that absolutely stole our breaths away. Are you ready to mesmerised? Go on!

In the pic, Karisma’s intense gaze, her perfect makeup and her expressions are sure to make you fall in love. She wore a bright lipstick and a subtle smile on them. Her greyish-blue eyes are sure to pierce into your soul. She sported a full-sleeved black tank top and posed with her hands over her head. It just might be one of our favourite picture of hers. It seems like she also loves this picture just too much, since her current Instagram display picture is the same photo.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, the Kapoor household celebrated Karisma and Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor’s 75th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared a birthday video dedicated to her father. In the video, Karisma included a ton of family and childhood memories as she shared some adorable snaps.

Check the story HERE

The video also featured her younger sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and their mother Babita. Sharing the video, Karisma wrote, "Always stay young at heart my papa Happy 75th birthday! We love you sooo much, ur the best #YehJawaniHaiDewani.”

Also Read: PIC: Check out Karisma Kapoor's stunning black weekend attire; Don't miss BFF Malaika Arora's sweet comment