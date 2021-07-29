Karisma Kapoor's latest THROWBACK THURSDAY photo is all things adorable; Check out

Actress Karisma Kapoor is quite active on her social media handles. The actress continuously shares glimpses of her life with her fans. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable photo from her childhood. In the picture, little Karisma can be seen sporting a sweet smile, with one hand in the air, and the other holding a toy house. She is sitting on a couch, donning the cutest black and white dress, paired with white socks and shoes. Her hair is up in a half ponytail. She posted this childhood photo with a witty caption, adding a touch of humour. The actress wrote, “Flashback to the time before tote bags…when I literally carried the house with me.” She followed the caption with a series of emojis. Thanking her friend for sharing the memory, Lolo added the hashtag #throwbackthursday to the caption.

It took nothing more than a few moments for fans and friends to flood the post with likes and comments. Both of Karisma’s close friends - and Amrita Arora commented on her picture. While Malaika commented with a heart emoji, Amrita wrote, “Soooo cute.”. Maheep Kapoor also left a heart emoji in the comments. One fan wrote, “Super”, while many others left fire emojis in the comments.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's post:

Recently, Karisma had shared a video of her enjoying a gloomy day on the beach. Donned in an all-black attire, Karisma could be seen having a good her time by the sea. She captioned the video, “When there's a ray of sunshine during the monsoons #mumbairains #postworkmood."

The actress will grace the sets of reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. She also made an appearance on Indian Idol Season 12.

