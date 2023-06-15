Karisma Kapoor's Throwback Thursday post featuring Kareena Kapoor is grabbing attention for hilarious reasons

Karisma Kapoor is quite active on social media. She keeps treating fans with her stunning posts. Not only that, but she also shares priceless pictures from her early days. On Thursday evening, Karisma took to her Instagram handle and decided to treat her fans with a perfect Throwback Thursday post featuring her sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan dish out sibling goals in new picture

Karisma shared a throwback selfie from her beach holiday with Bebo. This time, Lolo decided to pout and pose for the camera. She is seen sporting a blue and black bikini top styled with oversized sunglasses and a no-makeup look. She flaunted her pout while enjoying a good view of the beach while her sister Bebo is busy scrolling through her phone, lying on a hammock in the backdrop. Karisma shared the cute picture and wrote, "Pouting while the sister is Scrolling #rolereversal #throwback #sistersquad." Have a look:

Bebo is yet to react to the picture but their fans can't stop gushing over it. They were seen going gaga over Karisma's natural glow. A fan wrote, "Are you aging or not?? You are looking same since i was child." Another fan wrote, "THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL IN THE WORLD." A fan even asked, "She zooming in."

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently busy shooting for her next film titled The Crew. She is currently shooting in Mumbai with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Backed by Rhea Kapoor, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh in an important role. Apart from this, Bebo has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and Hansal Mehta's untitled next in the pipeline. On the other hand, Karisma is all set to return with a series titled Brown. Reportedly, she is currently shooting for it. Apart from this, Lolo also has Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Vijay.

