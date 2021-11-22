Karisma & Kareena Kapoor slay the twinning game in grey sweatshirts & we’re definitely taking notes; PIC

When it comes to fashion, who better to take cues from than the celebrities from the entertainment industry? Our favorite actors not only put their best foot forward when it comes to acting, but they also dish out fashion and style goals every now and then. Speaking of fashion goals, the Kapoor sisters have aced this too well. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan often inspire fans with their style choices, no matter the occasion they dress for. They have always slayed in any fashion trend, come what may. And this time, Karisma and Kareena stunned as they twinned in something as basic as grey sweatshirts.

A few hours back, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media space and posted a collage featuring herself and Karisma on her Instagram stories. In the picture shared by the actress, one can see the Kapoor sisters look uber cool as they donned casual attires. Karisma and Kareena can be seen twinning in basic, oversized grey sweatshirts. While Kareena paired it with wide-legged denim pants and white sneakers, Karisma opted for black trousers and white sneakers. The actresses made sure to amp up this basic look with their confidence and panache. Sharing this picture, Kareena added two stickers which read, “true love”, and “matchy”. Adorable, isn’t it?

Take a look:

In other news, Kareena will be soon seen sharing screen space with 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. It is slated to release in the theatres on Baisakhi next year, i.e. on April 14, 2022. Kareena recently shared the news on her Instagram handle, as she shared a new poster of the film.

