Karisma, Kareena Kapoor wish their 'Rock of Gibraltar' on Mother's Day; Actress drops love for Sharmila Tagore

While Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback selfie, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked a nostalgic childhood picture to mark Mother's Day 2021.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor took to social media to proclaim their love for their mum Babita Kapoor on Mother's Day. The sisters who often spend their Sunday visiting each other's home and feasting over food, especially on occasions like these, kept it low key as they stayed indoors. Instead, Kareena and Karisma took to social media to profess their love for their mum Babita and even share some heartfelt photos.

While Karisma shared a throwback selfie, Kareena picked a nostalgic childhood picture to mark the day. Karisma captioned her selfie, "The strongest mama’s I know ..Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mother’s out there virtual hugs #mothersday #momsarethebest #happymothersday #momlove #salutetomomsallover."

Whereas Kareena's photo caption read, "The Rock of Gibraltar with her cubs." Meanwhile, Kareena also wished the other mum in her life. Sharing a photo with her mother-in-law and actress Sharmila Tagore, Kareena wrote, "From strength to strength."

Take a look at Kareena and Karisma's Mother's Day posts:

Apart from these photos, Kareena's best picture of the day was her first photo that she shared of her newborn son with Taimur. Click on the link below to check out the picture.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares FIRST photo of younger son with Taimur on Mother's Day

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×