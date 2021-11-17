Karisma, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor enjoy finger licking food & mention how family lunches are ‘the best’

Family time is filled with lots of laughter and love, and something we all cherish. When it comes to Bollywood families, a pinch of glamour is also added to the mix. Nevertheless, certain Bollywood fams redefine family goals for us, time and again, giving us a glimpse into their personal lives, and spreading positivity all around. Karisma Kapoor shared a hearty picture with her family as they all happily had lunch together.

In the picture, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda and Karisma sat together at a table filled with delectable Japanese cuisines at Izumi restaurant (Yes, we are drooling too!) The theme of the lunch was quite informal as everyone looked quite casual, just having a normal lunch and enjoying the time together. The whole vibe was super cute, as the whole Kapoor clan was grinning teeth-to-teeth for the picture. Along with the post, Karisma wrote about how family lunches are the best. Moreover, she added that the gang was short of a few members. “Family lunches are the best. Missing a few,” she wrote.

Check the post here:

On the other hand, Neetu shared the same picture on her profile with a cute caption saying “These outings are so special nowadays”. Safe to say, the Kapoor clan retains their crown for Bollywood family of the year!

Meanwhile, recently Karisma Kapoor celebrated 25 years of Raja Hindustani, the movie that gave her a major break in Bollywood. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor just wrapped up shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after a hiatus of 7 years.

