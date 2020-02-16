Karisma wishes Randhir Kapoor on his birthday with a perfect family pic of Kareena, Saif, Babita & others

Randhir Kapoor married actress Babita, the daughter of actor Hari Shivdasani in 1971, with whom he has two daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

The Kapoor family is known for generations. They have been in the industry for a very long time and share a great bond with each other. Yesterday, film actor, producer and director Randhir Kapoor turned a year older. On the occasion of his birthday, Karisma Kapoor shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram story. Wishing her father a very happy birthday, Karisma shared a family picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Babita Shivdasani, Rima Jain and others. While the family is all smiles while posing for the camera, Karisma is missing from this perfect picture.

Sharing the picture, the Dil Toh Pagal Hain actress wrote, "Missing the famjam. Happy Birthday Papa. Love You!" Karisma even shared an adorable picture of her with the birthday boy on her Instagram post. Sharing the post she wrote, "Happy birthday my handsome Papa We love you #happybirthday #papalove #family." In the picture, the duo can be seen enjoying father-daughter time together. For the uninitiated, Randhir Kapoor married actress Babita, the daughter of actor Hari Shivdasani in 1971, with whom he has two daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

Check out Karisma Kapoor's wish for Randhir Kapoor here:

Recently, Kareena and Karisma grabbed headlines with their stunning appearances and performances at cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. The two were accompanied by for their Bole Chudiyan song from the movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. Karisma even showed her sizzling moves on the famous song Le Gayi Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hain. The Kapoor sisters had set fire on the stage and made everyone go in awe of the two.

