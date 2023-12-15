Karmma Calling Teaser OUT: Raveen Tandon plays rich and powerful Indrani Kothari in this intriguing series

Raveena Tandon was one of the biggest and most successful Bollywood actresses in the 90s. In recent years, the actress has appeared in many films as well as web series. Now, Raveena will be seen in yet another web series called Karmma Calling in which she plays a rich and powerful woman.

Today, its intriguing teaser was released on the internet.

Teaser of Karmma Calling is released

On December 15th, the internet was graced with the official teaser of the web series Karmma Calling, starring Raveena Tandon. This 32-second teaser is catchy and leaves you pondering about the storyline. Raveena Tandon, portraying the character of Indrani Kothari, eloquently discusses power and the concept of subverting karma. The scene unfolds at a lavish and brightly lit dining table, with Raveena gracefully seated.

Check out the teaser!

About Karmma Calling

Karmma Calling is directed by Ruchi Narain and stars Raveena Tandon in the lead role. It is adapted from the American series called Revenge, which aired from 2011-2015. The series will premiere on January 26, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about her role, Raveena said in a statement: “Indrani Kothari believes the world is her stage and I haven’t essayed such a character in a very long time. Karmma Calling is definitely more than what meets the eye and explores different facets of the world of the rich." She further said, "It is a never-seen-before and never done before role and I am looking forward to audience reactions."

Advertisement

Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena Tandon was recently seen in the suspense thriller film titled One Friday Night. The film was directed by Manish Gupta and also starred Milind Soman. She will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez. In 2021, the actress made her foray into the digital space with Aranyak. Karmma Calling will be her second web series in a row.

ALSO READ: Sonali Bendre, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon celebrate Gayatri Joshi’s ‘new casa’: ‘Bringing the 90s back’