Karna: New perspective to Shahid Kapoor’s transformation; Everything you want to know about mythological drama

As Shahid Kapoor will be seen playing the lead role in Karna, here what we know about this Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial.

has been on a roll ever since the stupendous success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh. The movie added a new charm to the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor. For the uninitiated, Shahid, who had made his big Bollywood debut with the 2003 release Ishq Vishk, has come a long way in his career and proved his mettle time and again on the silver screen. Interestingly, Shahid also has an interestingly line up of movies that have got his fans excited.

Among all his upcoming movies, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Karna will feature Shahid Kapoor in the lead. For the uninitiated, Karna happens to be one of the major characters of Mahabharata and was the son of Surya and Kunti. He was born with extraordinary abilities and was Duryodhana’s loyal friend. While he happened to be half brother of the Pandavas, Karna fought the Kurukshetra war and was supporting Kauravas. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see Shahid playing the role of Karna. And while this mythological drama is creating a lot of buzz in the town, here’s everything you want to know about Shahid Kapoor starrer Karna:

A new perspective

According to media reports, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is planning to give the mythological drama a contemporary twist. In fact, while the filmmaker has reportedly been fascinated by the character of Karna from Mahabharta, the movie will explore the story of the fierce and complex warrior, who was both noble and immoral.

Shahid’s transformation

Shahid is known for his dedication to getting into the skin of the character and for Karna, he will be undergoing some extensive transformation. A source had exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Shahid has liked the script and is looking forward to playing Karna on screen. Rakeysh, Ronnie and Shahid have envisioned to shoot the film on a large scale, and a lot of prep will go in before they start shooting for the film next year. Besides the other prep, Shahid will also undergo a physical transformation to look the part”.

Rakeysh and Ronnie’s collaboration

To note, while Ronnie Screwvala has been bankrolling the project, it will mark his third collaboration with Rakeysh after Rang De Basanti and Delhi 6. To note, Karna will be co-written by Rakesh Mehra and Anand Neelakantan, author of the best-selling mythologies Asura, Ajaya & Vanara.

Shahid and Rakeysh’s first project

This is the first time that Shahid will be collaborating with Rakeysh and the movie is already creating a lot of buzz.

Release

The makers of Karna are looking forward to rolling the movie in early 2022 and are planning to release the movie in 2023.

