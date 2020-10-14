Karnataka Police lodges FIR against Kangana Ranaut over her tweet on farm laws: Report

The Tumkuru district police lodged an FIR against popular Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her tweet against farm laws.

has landed herself in trouble after her tweet against farmers who were protesting against the farm laws passed by the Parliament. On Tuesday, the Tumkuru district police lodged an FIR against the Bollywood actress for her tweet. Last week, a court in Karnataka had directed the local Kyatasandra police station to book the Manikarnika star for her alleged comment on farmers. According to a report by IANS, the ruling came after a complaint was lodged by advocate L. Ramesh Naik last month.

Naik had earlier told IANS in a statement that his case against Kangana Ranaut is not to gain any publicity but to convey that what she did was wrong. He also said that when farmers protest against any government policy, they are not necessarily terrorists, as the actress thinks. Naik further told the news agency that he has also joined many such protests, but that doesn’t mean he is a terrorist. He is fighting for this case as he needs clarification on the post tweeted by the popular actress.

On September 21, Kangana had tweeted, "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmers' bills and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists." However, in another tweet, Kangana clarified that she did not call them terrorists.

On September 28, Naik had filed the complaint against the actress in the Tumakuru court after the police reportedly refused to entertain his complaint. He alleged that the tweet amounted to causing provocation, hurt, enmity between groups and intentional insult.

