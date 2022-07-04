Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Miss India 2022

After months of waiting, the nation got its Femina Miss India 2022 and it is none other than 21-year-old Sini Shetty who hails from Karnataka. The Grand Finale event took place on July 03 at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. As Shetty emerged as the winner, Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan became runner-up and Shinata Chauhan who represented Uttar Pradesh became second runner-up this year. They all looked stunning on the finale night.

Femina Miss India 2021 Manasa Varanasi passed the crown to Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty at the prestigious event. To note, the top 5 were Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Pragnya Ayyagari, and Gargee Nandy. Speaking about Sini Shetty, she was born in Mumbai but hails from Karnataka and is currently pursuing the professional course of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). However, her first love is dancing, She started dancing at the age of four and finished her Arangetram and Bharatanatyam when she was fourteen.

Check post here:

Talking about Miss India 2022 runner-up Rubal Shekhawat, she has interests in various fields like dancing, acting, painting, and loves playing badminton. While Miss India 2022 second runner-up Shinata Chauhan has been a scholar and always took up leadership roles.

The Grand Finale event was a starry night and was attended by Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul, Rajkummar Rao, Dino Morea, Mithali Raj, Malaika Arora, and others. Kriti Sanon and Lauren Gottlieb gave stunning performances that made the event better. The other highlight of the event was the celebration of Neha Dhupia's 20 years of winning the prestigious Femina Miss India crown.

ALSO READ: Shivani Rajasekhar announces withdrawal from Miss India 2022 with a heartfelt note: Sorry I'm shattered...