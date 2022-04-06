Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz signs deal with Yorkshire County Cricket club post racism scandal.

Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz is treading international waters. The production house has signed a deal with Yorkshire County Cricket Club in Leeds, England. According to latest reports, Clean Slate have been announced as the cricket stadium's new principal partner and will also be the title sponsor at Yorkshire’s Headingley ground. According to Sky Sports, the cricket stadium will now be renamed to Clean Slate Headingley.

The move comes after a prominent racism scandal hit the club back in 2020 when former cricket player Azeem Rafiq spoke publicly about the racist remarks and attitude he suffered at the club for several years. Rafiq's disclosure led to a full blown investigation in which several of his accusations were found out to be true. Post Rafiq's revelations, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club saw several fundamental changes as well as resignations amid widespread backlash.

With Karnesh's Clean Slate Films now hoping to renew the cricket club's reputation with its apt name, the founder is also keen on making it an inclusive place. Yorkshire's chairman Lord Patel and managing director of cricket Darren Gough arrived in Mumbai to to launch the partnership.

Speaking about this partnership, a first of its kind for an Indian business, Karnesh Ssharma said, "We’re incredibly proud to partner with Yorkshire and to be the first Indian company to have their name prominently featured within a UK sports ground. Clean Slate puts inclusivity and diversity at the fore of its entertainment roster, and we truly believe that our entertainment vision and values align with that of Yorkshire County Cricket Club moving forward."

He further added, "Our ambition is to help make the Headingley venue a beacon for equality and inclusivity in Yorkshire and the sport in general. We are looking forward to a great partnership with the club."

Post the racism scandal, the cricket club was also banned from hosting international matches and plunged into financial crisis.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma announces she's stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz to focus on acting full-time