'Karte raho, hum apna karte rahenge...': Kusha Kapila on getting trolled after her separation from Zorawar

Kusha Kapila is one of the most popular names on social media. She is known for her funny reels where she portrays different characters in weird situations. A few weeks ago, the social media influencer announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. Post that, she received a lot of hate. Recently in an interview, Kapila opened up about it.

Kusha Kapila on getting trolled for her divorce with Zorawar

In an interview with Curly Tales, Kusha Kapila was asked from whom she takes relationship advice. She fumbled and laughed but responded: "I don’t know. My friends.” Kusha also spoke about getting trolled after her separation from Zorawar Ahluwalia. “Karte raho, hum apna karte rahenge (You keep doing yours, we will keep doing ours). We both have a job to do,” she added.

Kusha Kapila wrote about experiencing trolling after divorce announcement

A few days ago, Kusha took to her Instagram stories to pen an emotional note on being at the receiving end. She wrote: "It's been two months since men (and a small percentage of women) leave such unkind comments on my profile none of which has anything to do with my work. I often think I will name and shame them, write an article defending myself, call out certain sections of media but then it hits me how ridiculously privileged I am. I have so many of you supporting me, a solid family, solid group of friends, social equity. I am getting to dance on a song that I am a part of in an actual feature film. I got this. I genuinely got this."

For the unversed, on June 26, the Sukhee actress took to Instagram to announce her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. She stated that they "gave it our all" but could not salvage their relationship.

Work-wise, Kusha was last seen in the comedy-drama Sukhee, co-starring Shilpa Shetty. She will be next seen in Thank You For Coming which had its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and Dolly Singh.

