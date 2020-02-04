Karthi starrer Kaithi OFFICIALLY to get a Bollywood remake; To be a high octane action film

Lokesh Kanagara directorial Kaithi starring Karthi, which was a blockbuster in South, will now be joining the league of remakes in Bollywood.

It’s been a while since Bollywood witnessed a trend of making remakes of blockbuster Tamil and Telugu movies. While the recent remake Kabir Singh (remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy) was a blockbuster hit, another superhit movie is set to join the bandwagon of remakes. We are talking about Karthi starrer Kaithi (also known as Khaidi in Telugu). According to media reports, the 2019 release movie, which was a blockbuster at the box office in both the languages, will soon have a Bollywood remake. Reportedly, Dream Warrior Pictures and Reliance Entertainment have collaborated for this remake.

Confirming the news, producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures stated that while the movie turned out to be a big hit among the audience in South, they are now planning to make it a high-octane action film in Hindi for the audience pan-India. “Kaithi is a film with No Heroine, No Songs and a 100% Action Genre. We’re delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain the audience pan India,” he added in an official statement.

On the other hand, Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment mentioned that Kaithi has been a tribute to all the celebrated cops-and-criminal actioners. And as this gripping thriller will be having a Hindi remake now, the makers will be coming together with a great creative team to justice to the movie.

For the uninitiated, the original action-thriller was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagara. While the producers are yet to finalise the cast and crew of the Bollywood remake of Kaithi, we wonder of Lokesh will be leading the Hindi version as well.

Credits :Twitter

