Kartik Aaryan addresses Sara Ali Khan as ‘Amma’ after she gets angry seeing his ‘Challan Katega’ post

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been traveling from one city to another in order to promote their film. From Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad to Agra, #Sartik are leaving no stone unturned to promote Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal which releases on Valentine Day. And ahead of the release, Kartik shared a BTS video from the film which had Sara and Kartik enjoy a bike ride on the roads of Mumbai, and alongside the boomerang video, Kartik wrote, “Chalan Katega. Aur Mera Bhi.” Soon after, Sara Ali Khan left a comment on the video that had an angry emoticon and Kartik left a comment which read, “joke hai amma joke so jaa…”

Now, as per the latest reports, Love Aaj Kal has received the Censor certificate as the board has asked makers to chop some scenes from the film as it didn't go with the members. Also, the report further stated that a few of the intimate scenes between Kartik and Sara have been reduced and also modified. The movie received the U/A certificate by the CBFC.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in lead roles. Love Aaj Kal is a remake of Imtiaz Ali’s own film by the same name that featured and in the lead roles and explored two love stories set in different periods. Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush, and David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite .

