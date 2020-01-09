Kartik Aaryan admits waiting eagerly to be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Aaj Kal; DEETS inside

Kartik Aaryan has recently admitted about waiting eagerly to be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. Read further to know more about the same.

We all remember the time when Sara Ali Khan confessed about having a crush on Kartik Aaryan in filmmaker ’s talk show. It is from that particular time a fan frenzy started around the two of them. The excitement of the fans knew no bounds when Imtiaz Ali roped in both the actors for his movie, Aaj Kal. Kartik Aaryan, who is now popularly known as the king of monologues, has recently opened up about sharing a screen space with Sara.

Talking about the same in a recent video interview, the Luka Chuppi actor said that he has been waiting eagerly to be seen with Sara Ali Khan on the silver screen ever since she confessed on having a crush on him. Kartik further hopes that they live up to the curiosity of the fans who are waiting eagerly to see them together. He added that people pairing them up even before watching them on the big screen is something which has happened for the first time.

Kartik admits he is happy about the same and adds that the fans won’t be disappointed. Talking about Aaj Kal, the movie has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. Apart from Kartik and Sara, the romantic drama also features Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. The movie has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

