Kartik Aaryan alerts people about the risk of self medication amid COVID 19 scare; Asks them to be responsible

Kartik Aaryan has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle in which he tries to make people alert about the risks of self-medication. Read on to know more.

The Coronavirus outbreak has put everyone’s lives at risk. It has adversely affected people all over the world including India. We all know that efforts are still going on for making a vaccine or medication for curing those affected by the deadly virus. However, in the midst of all this, certain people have been sharing half or misleading information thereby putting everyone’s lives at risk. One of these is about the use of hydroxychloroquine in treating those affected by COVID-19.

Kartik Aaryan has recently reposted an important message shared by another individual on his Instagram handle through which he tries to make people alert about the dangers of self-medication. The actor states that hydroxychloroquine can be very risky. Not only that, but he focuses on the fact that many people have lost their lives because of self-medication. Kartik further says, “I have seen some interviews and posts recently and hence am reaching out with the following msg...” He also asks everyone to be responsible and well informed.

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s post below:

The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor has been contributing a lot in spreading awareness among people on social media for the past few days. We all remember the rap song that Kartik sang in order to make others alert about the dangers of Coronavirus. A few days back, the Luka Chuppi actor pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to the PM Relief Fund for fighting against COVID-19. On the professional front, he has some interesting projects lined up namely Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

