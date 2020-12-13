Kartik Aaryan all set for 'Dhamaka' as he begins shooting, shares a glimpse of his 'already worried' mum

Last month on his birthday, Kartik Aaryan had announced a brand new film titled Dhamaka and he is now all set to begin shooting for the next few weeks.

After staying indoors for months on end and starting a video series during peak lockdown days, Kartik Aaryan is now all geared up to return to sets and in front of the cameras. Last month on his birthday, Kartik had announced a brand new film titled Dhamaka and on Saturday night he revealed that he is all set to begin shooting.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared pictures revealing that he was leaving home and will stay close to the sets as filming takes place over the next few weeks. In the photos, Kartik can be seen praying and taking his mum and dad's blessings as he begins a new project amidst the pandemic.

The actor also revealed that his mum was worried as he was stepping out for an outdoor shoot after months. , who had recently tested Covid 19 positive while on shoot in Chandigarh, urged the actor to stay safe. Sharing the photos, Kartik's caption read, "Shuru karein #Dhamaka Lekar Prabhu ka naam Checking in Swipe right to see my already worried Mom."

Take a look at Kartik's latest photo:

On his birthday last month, Kartik had shared Dhamaka's first poster. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film will see the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star playing the role of a journalist who covers a terror attack in Mumbai. It will be interesting to see Kartik take on a rather different character and mark a shift than his usual big screen outings.

Credits :Pinkvilla

