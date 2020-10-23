Kartik Aaryan all set to dive into the thriller genre as he signs Neerja director Ram Madhvani's next

Thanks to the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan has grown his tresses and fans are loving this new look. But there's more good news as they will now get to see the actor sport this look on the big screen.

Kartik Aaryan recently wowed his fans when he featured in Manish Malhotra's fashion week show. Looking all things royal, the actor's long hair was definitely the buzz on social media. Thanks to the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan has grown his tresses and his die-hard fans are loving this new look. But there's more good news for Kartik's fans as they will now get to see the actor sport this look on the big screen.

Yes, you heard that right. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Kartik Aaryan has signed director Ram Madhvani's next film. Madhvani, who has helmed projects such as Neerja and the most recent Aarya, has been working on a thriller and offered the same to Kartik. The Luka Chuppi actor, who has largely acted in comedy dramas, said yes to the project and is quite ecstatic about the same. A source revealed to the portal that Kartik has already started prepping for the film.

"Though he (Kartik) was initially waiting for the COVID-19 curve to flatten before stepping out for work, he eventually decided to resume work with this project. After wrapping up this movie, he will return to the universe of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in February 2021," the source told Mid-Day.

Adding that the film's pre-production is already underway. "The film will be shot at multiple locations in Mumbai in a start-to-finish schedule. Though planned as a month-long schedule, the makers have left a two-week buffer, in case any unforeseen situation arises," the source revealed.

Are you excited to see Kartik Aaryan in a thriller film? Let us know in the comments below.

