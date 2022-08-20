Kartik Aaryan is all smiles in new PICS as he wishes fans on Janmashtami; Check

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. He was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu and it was a massive hit. Kartik enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he updates his fans about his personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Kartik posted a happy picture as he celebrated Janmashtami at his house. It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Kartik also wished his fans on the auspicious occasion. While sharing the post, he wrote, "Hare Krishna Hare Rama Happy Janmashtami".

Check Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Next, Kartik Aaryan would star in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The film marks Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration after Luka Chuppi. Shehzada will be released on February 10 next year. For the uninitiated, the Rohit Dhawan directorial is said to be a Bollywood adaptation of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

Apart from this, Kartik has SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in his kitty. It is said to be a love saga and will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Earlier named ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’, it has now been changed to ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher says Kartik Aaryan is 'going to be here for a long time' as he shares PICS of 'two superstars'