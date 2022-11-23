Kartik Aaryan amps up his style quotient at birthday bash; Ananya Panday, Disha Patani and others attend: PICS

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 32nd birthday on November 22, Tuesday. The young crowd-puller of Bollywood, who ringed in his birthday in the presence of his family members, hosted a grand party for his Bollywood friends and colleagues on Tuesday night. 2022 has been indeed a special year for the actor, who had the biggest blockbuster of his acting career so far, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 . Kartik Aaryan, who is on a signing spree, has some highly promising projects in his kitty.

The Freddy actor's grand birthday bash, which was held in Mumbai, was attended by some of the most popular names in the film industry. Karthik Aaryan, the birthday boy amped up his style quotient at the bash, as he opted for an all-white look for the night. The young star opted for a white oversized shirt, which he paired with matching trousers. Kartik Aaryan completed his look with a pair of light brown shoes, a minimal necklace, and his signature hairdo.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani and others attend the bash

Ayushmann Khurrana, the popular actor who shares a warm bond with Kartik Aaryan, attended the birthday bash in style. The actor opted for a black and grey printed shirt, which he paired with a black cropped jacket and matching trousers for the night. Ayushmann styled his outfit with a pair of signature sunglasses and black sneakers. Ananya Panday opted for a white bodycon dress, which she paired with a matching mini handbag. The Liger actress completed her look with a pair of transparent heels, statement earrings, and dewy make-up.

Disha Patani, who attended Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash with a friend, raised the temperature in a white mini dress, which she paired with a matching handbag, silver heels, and minimal jewellery. Vaani Kapoor, on the other hand, looked glamorous in a striped bodycon dress. Many popular celebs including director Kabir Khan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, director Anees Bazmee, actor Ayush Sharma, and others attended the bash.

