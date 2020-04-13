Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday can’t stop smiling as fans gather in a mall amid Pati Patni Aur Woh shoot; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all smiles as the two are been greeted by their fans amid the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal ended 2019 on a great note. The actor was seen in Lukka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Talking about Pati Patni Aur Woh, the movie which was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Today, we came across a video taken by a fan during the shoot of the film. In the video, we can see Kartik who is donning a pink shirt and grey pants and Ananya who is wearing a black top with checkered pants with a brown jacket are on the elevator.

Kartik and Ananya are surrounded by fans at the mall while the two are coming down from the elevator. The video was taken during the scene when Kartik aka Chintu Tyagi goes for lunch and bowling with Ananya aka Tapasya Singh at a mall after lying to his wife Vedika Tyagi played by Bhumi. It is the scene where Chintu Tyagi gets caught by his wife Vedika who sees him bowling with Tapasya while he said that he is in a meeting in his office. While Kartik and Ananya are all smiles on seeing the enormous love from fans, their fans look excited on seeing a glimpse of the two in the mall.

(Also Read: PHOTO: Kartik Aaryan gets goofy as he wishes fans Happy Easter as 'Sasta Bunny')

Meanwhile, Kartik has been garnering praise from all quarters for his brand new YouTube series with coronavirus survivors. The series has been titled Koki Poochega. The name is actually a nickname that his fans call him by. Throughout the series, we will see the actor interview real-life heroes of COVID-19 including doctors, policemen, social workers and people who have fought and survived the fatal virus.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's video here:

On the work front, Kartik was shooting for the second installment of ’s film Bhool Bhulaiyya with Kiara Advani which was halted midway due to the Coronavirus crisis. The actor will be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya. Besides this, Kartik recently signed an action flick with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More