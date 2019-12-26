Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday pose together for photos as they party and we can’t take our eyes off them

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are one of the most talked about duo in Bollywood. Recently, the two Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars partied together and their photos together are beyond adorable. Check it out.

When it comes to naming two of the most loved young stars in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s names shine right at the top. The duo recently were seen on the big screen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and managed to leave fans swooning over their chemistry. From their sizzling performance on Dheeme Dheeme to their promotional performances, Kartik and Ananya’s photos seem to go viral on social media. Often rumour mills have linked the two co-stars together but Kartik and Ananya have always maintained that they are friends.

Recently, the two partied together at a bash where their co-star from Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar was also present. However, in the inside photos from the bash, Kartik and Ananya seem inseparable. In one of the photos, Ananya and Kartik can be seen standing together with a friend on one side and Bhumi on the other side. In another picture, Kartik can be seen holding onto Ananya’s hand as he strikes a pose with Bhumi and Juno Chopra.

Clad in a gorgeous orange dress, Ananya can be seen looking mesmerising while Kartik can be seen clad in a printed black shirt with plain black pants. As the photos hit social media, in no time, Ananya and Kartik’s picture went viral. A number of times, Ananya and Kartik have been asked about the rumours of the two dating. However, Ananya has always maintained that Kartik is a close friend for her. Even Kartik recently on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show had said that every time he heads out for coffee with someone, media links him up with a new person. The two surely have become popular among the youth owing to their last film together.

