Kartik Aaryan and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan's PIC sends Internet into a frenzy; fans can't keep calm

The enthusiasm towards cricket and Bollywood in India is not hidden from anyone. While Kartik Aaryan is one of the most admired actors in the industry, the ongoing World Cup matches are already sending social media into a state of frenzy. Now, when the representatives of both fields, Kartik Aaryan and Rashid Khan met, it added yet another layer to the excitement among fans.

Rashid Khan and Kartik Aaryan bump into each other at the gym

Today, on October 25, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a photograph with Bollywood’s Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan. The two got clicked in a gym flashing wide smiles for the camera.

In the picture, Rashid Khan is seen in a black T-shirt and cream trousers, while, Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, sported a grey T-shirt with a black hoodie over it and matching sweatpants. He also carried a stylish cap. Both the stars twinned in white sneakers.

Rashid captioned the post, “Great bumping into you @kartikaaryan (accompanied by beaming face with smiling eyes and hugs emoji)"

Kartik Aaryan reacts to the post

The post shared by the cricketer attracted a sweet reaction from the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor. Sharing the post on his social media, he wrote, “Next time we meet on the field (accompanied by winking face with tongue emoji) all the best for upcoming matches (flexed biceps emoji)”

Internet users reacts to the post

Needless to say, the post shared by Rashid Khan generated a huge buzz on social media. The post which went viral on the internet attracted great reactions from the fans. A fan wrote, “lmao just give him an indian citizenship already," while another fan commented, “RASHID bhaii ko ADHAAR CARD banbaya jay”

About Rashid Khan and Kartik Aaryan on the professional front

Remarkably, Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan has been making it to the headlines after defeating Pakistan by eight wickets at MCA stadium in Chennai in the ongoing World Cup Match.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, the actor is currently busy with the shoot for this highly anticipated Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. The period-drama film is based on the life of India’s first-ever Paralympic gold medalist.

In addition to this, the actor after completing the shoot is expected to commence the shoot of Aashiqui 3.