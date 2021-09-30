Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F wrap up Freddy with a grand celebration feat cake & customised tees; INSIDE PICS

Thursday began on a celebratory note for Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F as they wrapped up their film, Freddy together. The photos from the sets were shared by Kartik on social media and well, the celebration of wrap seemed to be quite grand. In the photos, we can see Kartik and Alaya celebrating with the cast and crew of the film. Not just this, we can see how each of the crew members are seen in customised tees with 'Freddy' written over them. Celebrating the end of the shoot, Kartik and Aya posed together.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared photos and videos. Sharing them, Kartik wrote, "It’s a Wrap !! A character that will always stay like a shadow with me #Freddy will see you at the theatres." Kartik also is seen talking to the makers of the film in the video and the funny conversation is unmissable. We can also see the cast and crew signing each other's Tees with pens and Kartik is also seen standing and getting his tee signed by Freddy crew members in a video.

Take a look:

As soon as Kartik shared the video and photos of Freddy's wrap, fans began commenting on it. Not just this, celebs too loved the celebration. However, Farah Khan Kunder asked Kartik a question in the comments. She wrote, "How fast r u finishing movies???" Ekta Kapoor cheered the Freddy crew on in the comments. A few days back, Kartik shared a monochrome photo from the sets and got emotional as he was close to bidding adieu to the character.

The film is a dark romantic thriller that has a lot of twists and turns in the plot. Freddy stars Kartik and Alaya F in the lead and is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film is backed by Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani.

