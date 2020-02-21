Kartik Aaryan and his mother’s hilarious banter about a bike is the cutest thing on the internet today

Recently, while leaving for Bhool Bhulaiya 2’s shoot, Kartik Aaryan penned a sweet note for his mother. However, her hilarious reply to Kartik is bound to remind you that no one can troll you better than your own mom. Check it out.

Among the popular names in the industry, Kartik Aaryan is the one actor who has managed to garner love from fans with each of his films. However, despite the massive popularity, Kartik continues to be a doting son and often is seen spending time with his mom, Dr Mala Tiwari. On her birthday too, Kartik bought a new car and took her out for a drive in the city and often she comments on his post on social media which leaves his fans in awe of their relationship.

Recently, however, Kartik shared a special post for his mom when he was off to Jaipur for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shooting. But, it looks like his mom managed to bust Kartik’s bubble in an epic way. Kartik had shared a photo with his injured hand and had captioned it as, 'Hate being away from mom especially when injured. Already missing you.’ Seeing the photo and the caption, his mom was quick to respond to her the Love Aaj Kal actor in a way that he didn’t see coming.

Kartik’s mom wrote back, Do all the buttering u like, but I will never allow you to buy that bike’ with a heart, a girl saying no and a hug emoji. Kartik replied to her and wrote, “Mummyy” with a crying emoji. Well, a few days back, Kartik had shared a Vlog on YouTube where he was talking to his team about buying a new bike- A bullet. Kartik wanted to get his hands on the bike as he liked it for being stylish and rough. However, his mom was dead against it. Hence, the epic banter seems too cute for words.

Check our Kartik Aaryan and mom's conversation:

On the work front, Kartik’s recent release Love Aaj Kal with Imtiaz Ali won his performance praises and now he is onto his next film. For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik is off to Jaipur where he will be shooting for the next 10 days. Post that, he will be heading to shoot for the last leg of Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

