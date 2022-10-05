Kartik Aaryan and his team wear pink on sets of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, actor calls it ‘PinkDay’; PIC
Kartik Aaryan is currently filming for 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha.'
Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. With his brilliant acting skills, impeccable dance moves, and dapper looks, Kartik has won millions of hearts. Kartik also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life with his fans. On-screen, he captivates audiences with his signature monologues and off-screen enjoys a huge fan base with his great sense of humor. The witty side of his personality is evident in his quirky captions and posts on Instagram.
Meanwhile, as Kartik is gearing up for his upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself and his team wearing pink. In the photo, Kartik and his entire team are seen dressed in pink attires as they pose for the camera. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor captioned his post, “Satya Pink Ki Katha #PinkDay.”
Have a look at Kartik’s picture:
SatyaPrem Ki Katha is said to be a love saga and will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, earlier named ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’, the film has now been changed to ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’. The film is slated to release next year on June 29.
Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan will next star in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The film marks Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration after Luka Chuppi. Shehzada will be released on February 10 next year. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’. The Dhamaka actor will also star in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.
