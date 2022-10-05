Kartik Aaryan and his team wear pink on sets of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, actor calls it ‘PinkDay’; PIC

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. With his brilliant acting skills, impeccable dance moves, and dapper looks, Kartik has won millions of hearts. Kartik also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life with his fans. On-screen, he captivates audiences with his signature monologues and off-screen enjoys a huge fan base with his great sense of humor. The witty side of his personality is evident in his quirky captions and posts on Instagram.

Meanwhile, as Kartik is gearing up for his upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself and his team wearing pink. In the photo, Kartik and his entire team are seen dressed in pink attires as they pose for the camera. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor captioned his post, “Satya Pink Ki Katha #PinkDay.”