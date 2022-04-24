Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani don striking attires to promote their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; PICS

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have kick-started the promotions of their upcoming yet highly-anticipated film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles, which will hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film was released and it received positive reviews. We bet fans are quite excited to watch the movie now.

In the photos, one can see the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor donning an orange varsity jacket paired with a white t-shirt and matching pants. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is seen giving us major boss lady vibes as she wore a pink blazer dress. The duo's fans went in awe after learning about their stylish entry. Kartik and Kiara were also seen posing for the shutterbugs as they arrived for promotions in the city.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's pics:

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. This also marks Kiara’s first collaboration with both lead star Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next after that and Kiara Advani has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and RC15.

