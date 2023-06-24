Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani give sneak peek into on-screen chemistry ahead of Satyaprem Ki Katha release; See PIC

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The audience is quite excited to watch the hit-on-screen pair on the big screen again after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The duo is currently busy promoting their film in different cities of the country. A while ago, Kartik Aaryan shared a sweet photo of him and Kiara Advani posing together which seems like a sneak peek into their on-screen chemistry from the film Satyaprem Ki Katha and fans can’t keep calm.

Kartik Aaryan shares a picture with Kiara Advani ahead of their film release

A few hours ago, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share an adorable picture of him and Kiara Advani. In the picture, the duo can be seen posing together while making a pinky promise which seems like a sneak peek into their on-screen chemistry from their upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. They both can be seen smiling at each other in the picture. Sharing the picture from Jaipur, Kartik captioned it, “Pakka ? Sau Takka !! SatyaPrem Ki (‘Ki’ is in Hindi) Katha…5 days to go” and added a white heart emoji. Kiara opted for an orange bejeweled jacket and printed pants while Kartik looked handsome in a white tee, brown jacket, and denim jeans. Have a look:

Fans react to Kartik Aaryan’s post

As soon as kartik Aaryan dropped the teaser photo indicating a scene and dialogue from their upcoming movie, Satyaprem Ki Kata, fans were quick enough to react to it. A fan wrote, “You both are looking really so pretty.” Another wrote, “Ki & Ka.” “Google hows to get a love story like Sattu & Katha?” commented a third one. A fourth one commented, “Excited to meet Sattu and Katha.” Several fans expressed their exitement as they are waiting for the film to release.

Satyaprem Ki Katha directed by Sameer Vidwans will hit the theaters on the 29th of June, 2023. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the cast of the upcoming film includes Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao and Rajpal Yadav.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in an action film directed by Kabir Khan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Anees Bazmee after Satyaprem Ki Katha. On the ither hand, Kiara Advani will be seen in Game Changer directed by S Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. The actress recently hit headlines after Pinkvilla exclusively reported that she has been roped in for War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

